Singer Shweta Pandit, husband Ivano Fucci blessed with a baby girl





Bollywood singer Shweta Pandit welcomed a baby girl with husband Ivano Fucci in Italy during coronavirus crisis. The baby girl was born on February 8, 2020. She had shared a throwback video from gender reveal party where the expected mommy flaunted her baby bump. The couple named their bundle of joy Izana.

Talking about the name, Shweta told Bombay Times, "We’ve named her Izana, a name given as a title to the kind and compassionate monarchs in Ethiopia, and it means 'most powerful'".

When asked why they hide about the baby’s arrival, the singer replied, "It didn’t feel right to share our happiest news when everything around us was so difficult. The COVID-19 crisis in Italy was worse than it is in India currently. But now that the lockdown here is almost getting lifted, Ivano and I decided to share our happiness."

Shweta is away from her family and is taking care of her child with her husband. She went on to say that she is constantly in touch with them via video calls. The singer shared, "The most challenging part is staying away from my own family through pregnancy and delivery. I never thought that I’d be able to take care of a newborn, but I’ve surprised myself. I’m learning a lot from my mother through video calls. My dadu (Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj), too, calls me every day to check on us and see Izana."