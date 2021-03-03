Singer Shreya Ghoshal is pregnant





Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal announces her pregnancy today. The noted singer is expecting her first child with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya.

Shreya shared the good news by sharing a picture of her in blue dress and cradling her baby bump. Shreya wrote, "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its [email protected] and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives."

No sooner, she shared the good news on her social media handle, congratulatory messages poured in from film fraternities. Dancer Shakti Mohan posted: "Congratulations," while actress Sophie Choudhry wrote: "This is so so so amazing!!! Huge love and congrats to you my darling ." Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, "Oyyyy!!! Guplu!!! @shreyaghoshal @shiladitya I'm so happy for you guys!!! Congratulations!!"

Versatile singer Shreya Ghosal finally tied the knot with her long-time beau Shiladitya in a private ceremony on February 5th 2015, in the attendance of close family members and friends. She landed her voice in many Bollywood chartbusters.

After the nuptial, the beautiful voice took to Facebook to announce her wedding to the ‘love of her life’. She posted, “Married the love of my life yesterday night (5th feb) in a beautiful bengali traditional wedding in presence of our families and closest friends. Shiladitya and I both seek your good wishes in this exciting new phase of our lives!”

The singer was married in a traditional Bengali manner and she posed a photograph with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya dressed in Bengali wedding attire. Shiladitya, is the founder of hipcask.com.

Congratulations to Shreya and Shiladitya!