Singer Renu Nagar is out of danger, confirms brother Akash





‘Indian Idol 10’ singer Renu Nagar, who was admitted to hospital in serious condition is now out of danger. Renu fell unconsciousness after knowing that her boyfriend Ravi committed suicide.

TIO quoted Renu’s brother Akash as saying, “Renu went into a state of shock and fainted after hearing the news of her friend (Ravi’s death). We took her to the nearby hospital. She is out of danger, but the doctors have not discharged her yet. She is extremely upset by the news.”

Renu and Ravi eloped from their respective homes in Alwar, Rajasthan in June. Following which Renu’s father filed police complaint alleging that Ravi had manipulated his daughter to go with him. They had returned home five days ago.

Renu’s brother also confirmed the same and said, “Both of them returned on August 24. The police arrested the man but later released him when Renu recorded her statement. Renu stayed with us while he went to Bharatpur, his hometown to stay with his wife and kids.”

Police called both of them and after recording their statements, they were allowed to go.

Ravi reportedly ingested poison on Wednesday night at home. At around 11 pm, he was taken to hospital. The news of his death sent shockwave to Renu and she fainted. She is currently admitted to the ICU of Mittal Hospital.

As per sources, Ravi took tabla lessons at Renu’s home. He also has a wife and two children.