Singer Neha Bhasin sexually abused at the age of 10





Bollywood playback singer Neha Bhasin opened up on being sexually abused at the age of 10 during her recent visit to Haridwar.

She revealed that she was abused at the age of 10. In an interview with IANS, the ‘Dil diyan gallan’ singer said, I was in Haridwar, one of the religious places in India. My mother was standing a few feet away from me. Suddenly, a guy came and poked his finger inside my a**. I was shocked. I just ran away. Then, a few years later, a man grabbed my breasts in a hall. I clearly remember these incidents. I used to think that it`s my fault. Now, people have come on social media and have started abusing others -- mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually -- there. I consider it faceless terrorism."

Neha Bhasin also recalled about receiving death threats online from fans of a popular K-pop band. She was quoted as saying, "It all started when I had shared my point of view in support of another singer. I did not pass any demeaning remarks for the K-pop band. I only had said that I am not a big fan of that particular band and since then I have been trolled. From rape threats to death threats, I have witnessed it all. I don`t keep quiet now. I even filed a police complaint."

"One should not tolerate anything wrong. One should raise his/her voice against the wrongdoings. Don't ignore, just call out," Neha added.