Singer Neeti Mohan expecting first child with Nihaar Pandya





Playback singer Neeti Mohan today announced her pregnancy with cute clicks. The singer is expecting her first child with husband Nihaar Pandya.

"1+1 = 3. Mommy to be & Daddy to be. What better day to announce than our second Anniversary! @iNihaar," the 41-year-old singer wrote on Instagram.

The four adorable pictures showed Neeti wearing yellow dress teamed with golden bracelets and a pendant chain. She kept her hair open. While Nihar cuddling the baby bump was dressed in a plain pink shirt and blue denim.The picture was clicked beside a sea shore. The parents-to-be looked too much happy.

As soon as the couple announced the good news, congratulatory messages started to pour in. Gauahar Khan commented, "Omg congratulations you two .... god bless always, followed by heart emojis." Actor Gautam Rode wrote, "Arrey wah Mubarak ho tum dono ko , I mean teeno ko." Tahira Kashyap dropped red Heart emoji in the comments. Actress Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Gb!!! Congratulations you guys." Singer Tulsi Kumar wrote, "Congratulations followed by a red heart emoji."