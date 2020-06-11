Singer Monali Thakur secretly married to Maik Richter in 2017





It’s been three years since singer Monali Thakur got married to her Switzerland-based beau Maik Richter but she kept her wedding under wrap. None of her fans and industry friends is aware of the nuptial.

In an interview with The Times of India, Monali said, “The news of my marriage will come as a shock to many as none of my industry friends were aware or invited. We kept delaying the ceremony and announcement and three years just passed by.”

Monali said that she knows very well that her friends and colleagues will be upset with her for hiding the news from them. “Mujhe pata hai bahot gaali padne wali hai logon se (I know people will be very angry with me), but I think when we have our wedding ceremony and invite people for the celebrations, they won’t be upset anymore,” she said.

Monali also shared details of the romantic proposal. “I met Maik during my trip to Switzerland and we clicked instantly. Not just him, I made a connection with his family, too. Maik proposed to me at the exact spot where we had met for the first time, under a tree, on a freezing Christmas Eve 2016. My reply was an instant yes,” she said.

Monali is currently under quarantine with Maik's family in Switzerland.

Monali Thakur also shared a video of herself singing a few lines from her new album. She wrote, “#dilkafitoor is out finally.. link is in my bio.. check it out my dear people n lemme know your feelings about it…”