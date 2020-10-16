Singer Kumar Sanu tests positive for coronavirus





Noted Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu has been tested positive for Covid-19. The singer's official Facebook handle reads, "Unfortunately, Sanu da has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you."

No sooner the news was shared the fans of the 62-year-old singer wished him speedy recovery in the comments section. "God bless him...my favourite singer...recovery soon I wish for him," wrote one user while another commented: "Speedy recovery to the greatest playback singer! God bless."

The singer was supposed to fly off to Los Angeles on October 14 to be with his family -- wife Saloni and daughters, Shannon and Annabel but his plan now put on hold.

BMC has sealed the floor where he stays as a mandatory precautionary measure. His Los Angeles-based wife was quoted as saying, “He will come to the US on Nov 8 if he feels alright by then. Right now he is under the mandatory quarantine. He has been craving to meet us for last nine months.”

In an earlier chat with Bombay Times, the singer had revealed that he has been working continuously through the lockdown and was looking forward to meeting his family after a gap of nine months. “I have been eagerly waiting to be with my wife Saloni, daughter Shannon and Annabel for a long time and now finally, I will be spending my birthday, October 20, with them.” He had also said that he would back in Mumbai after celebrating his wife’s birthday in December.