Singer Atif Aslam's wife Sana Bharwana delivers a baby boy, shares photo





Singer Atif Aslam turns father for the second time. His wife Sana Bharwana gave birth to a baby girl. Sharing the picture of the newborn, Atif wrote, “Ladies and gentlemen our NEW arrival Alhamdulilah. Both mother and baby are fine. Keep us in your prayers and don’t forget to say Mashallah #atifaslam”. The picture is too cute to handle and it showed the baby cuddled to a toy elephant. The couple named their son, Alhamdulilah.

Congratulatory messages are flowing from every corner. “MashAllah Mubarakk ho so cuteee! cutest family!” one fan commented. “Bhut bhut bhut Mubarak ho apko or sara mam ko Allha apko or apki family ko salamat rakhe (Many, many congratulations to you and Sara ma’am. May God keep you and your family safe),” another wrote.

Atif Aslam and Sana Bharwana already had a five-year-old boy named Ahad. Now the second child completed their family.

After seven years of courtship, Atif and Sana got married in Lahore in March 2013.

Congratulations to the parents for their second bundle of joy!