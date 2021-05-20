Singer Arijit Singh’s mother passes away at 52





Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh’s mother Aditi Singh passed away at AMRI Hospital, Dhakuria. She suffered cerebral stroke after recovering from Covid-19. Aditi was admitted to hospital following Covid-19 complications and was put on ECMO. On May 17th, Aditi Singh was tested negative.

She was extremely critical and succumbed to a cerebral stroke on Wednesday at 11pm.

On Thursday morning around 5 am, her mortal remains was taken to their home at Jiaganj in Murshidabad

“She passed away last night around 11 pm. Singh, admitted with COVID, was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). She tested negative on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke last night,” read an official statement issued by the medical establishment.

While in hospital, the singer’s mother was in urgent need of A negative blood group donor.

The news was confirmed by actress Swastika Mukherjee and filmmaker Srijit Mukherji.

Swastika Mukherjee took to Instagram and inform her followers that Arijit Singh’s mother is admitted in AMRI Dhakuria and requires urgent help. “Need A- blood for singer Arijit Singh’s mother, admitted in Amri Dhakuria. Need it today. Pls contact @swatihihihi with verified MALE DONORS (sic),” Swastika’s post read.

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji also requested people to help Arijit Singh, whose mother was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. Srijit tweeted in Bengali, "#Copied A- blood donor is needed for singer Arjit Singh's mother in Dhakuria Amri tomorrow. Interested donors can contact Nitasha on 8017197476.”

Our deepest condolence to the deceased family!