Singer Anup Jalota quarantined at Mumbai hotel





Noted singer Anup Jalota was quarantined in a hotel in Mumbai after he flew down to Mumbai from London. He is highly in awe of the medical care and arrangements by civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC.

Mr Jalota, 66, was in Europe for a concert and has been quarantined in a hotel in Andheri after returning to Mumbai. In his tweet, he also urged travellers to cooperate with authorities in order to help to fight the epidemic. In his tweet, Anup Jalota wrote, "I am in awe with the medical care offered by BMC for passengers who are 60 plus. I was taken to hotel Mirage as I landed in MUM (Mumbai) from LDN (London), a team of doctors was sent to attend me. I appeal each passenger landing here to cooperate and help in controlling further spread #COVID19india." Anup Jalota shares a selfie with the post in which he wears a mask.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray responded to his tweet, “Thank you sir. We’re taking maximum precautions to ensure everyone who lands in Maharashtra is safe and well taken care of, as well as we secure every citizen”.

Anup Jalota's spokesperson said the singer is in isolation for two days, reports news agency PTI. "Anup ji hasn''t gone for coronavirus test. He is alright. He is in isolation for two days for formalities, because he has just arrived from Europe tour including UK and Germany," his spokesperson said in a statement.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was also put into isolation as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

In his tweet, Dilip Kumar wrote, "I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection."