Singer Adnan Sami gets Covid-19 vaccine

Singer Adnan Sami takes the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine. In his tweet, he urges all to take the vaccine to remain safe from the virus.

Sharing a picture of his taking the shot, Adnan Sami wrote, "The only way we can secure ourselves from this deadly pandemic is by getting ourselves VACCINATED...I got myself vaccinated. It's a very secure feeling... Go & DO IT!! Do NOT listen to wrong stories about the vaccine. All vaccines are good for protection."

He further tells netizens not to pay heed to reports about the side effects of the vaccine, the singer wrote: "Side effects? Even an age old tested 'aspirin' can have side effects but you don't read about it because it's no longer 'news worthy'!! Some people are allergic to 'mushrooms'... There will always be some people out there reacting adversely to something- we're all different! You hear about the vaccines because it's a hot topic right now, so do not let that deter you from doing the right thing!"

"Planes & cars crash, but will you stop flying or driving? Besides, simply put, the vaccine is our protection against death!! Choose LIFE!" he further suggested.

Earlier, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, Johnny Lever, filmmakers Rakesh Roshan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anees Bazmee, Rohit Shetty, Homi Adajania, and choreographer Terence Lewis received their first dose of the vaccine. Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana, Shefali Shah also received COVID-19 vaccine.