Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son Dhruv tests COVID-19 positive





Noted Bollywood playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son Dhruv Bhattacharjee has been tested positive for coronavirus.

While talking to ABP News, the singer said that his Dhruv underwent COVID-19 test before going on an international tour. The 28-year-old runs a restaurant.

While talking over the phone from Kolkata, Abhijeet said, “Yes, it’s true. There’s nothing to worry about. My son Dhruv had no symptoms of COVID-19. He is at home and is fine.”



The singer further said, “My son, who runs a restaurant, was planning to go on an international tour. He underwent a COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure. His test results were positive.”

Only three days ago, Dhruv came to know that he is Covid-19 positive.

“Dhruv is taking good care and will soon recover from COVID-19,” Abhijeet told ABP News.

Abhijeet told the Indian Express, “Dhruv was planning to travel abroad, and since there is a rule to get tested for coronavirus before travelling, he went for a voluntary test. He is asymptomatic. He has just a little cold and cough. He has quarantined himself at home and is taking all the precautions. There is nothing to worry.”

The singer himself is fine. “I am shooting in Kolkata,” he said, “and the rule is that only if you have tested negative for coronavirus, can you get on sets. So I had tested negative, and I continue to shoot.”