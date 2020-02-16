Sidharth Shukla lifts ‘Bigg Boss 13’ trophy, wins 40 lakh cash prize





The grand finale of the popular controversial reality show, ‘Bigg Boss 13’ was aired on Sony on Saturday night and the winner was announced. Television actor Sidharth Shukla won the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ trophy and took home cash prize of Rs 40 lakh. At the final stage, he defeated Asim Riaz.

Throughout his stay at the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ house, Sidharth has made headlines. He was very popular among the females of the house. His closeness with Shehnaz Gill was highly talked about.

After coming out of the house, Sidharth Shukla created a video to thank his fans.

After winning the trophy, he was greeted by his mother Rita Shukla and sister and the trio posed for the camera.

Besides Sidharth and Asim, the other four finalists of the show were Shehnaaz Gill (Sana), Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh and Paras Chhabra. The tough competition was between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz.

Shehnaaz came second runner-up while Rashami came fourth. Paras was the first to leave the house during the finale, he accepted 10 lakh prize money that was offered to the final contestants.

After winning the show, Sidharth Shukla said, “It feels good to win the trophy. When I entered the show, I had come with a wish that I will win the show and after so many weeks when I have bagged this trophy, it feels good”.

Speaking about his bond with Shehnaaz, Sidharth said during a media interaction after winning the trophy, "I don't know if it will sound right, but I am great with kids and Shehnaaz is like a kid, she is very kid-like. The kind of moods that you all have seen me in, my best few moments in the house have been thanks to Shehnaaz. The ups and downs with Shehnaaz have eased me out. A lot of conversations that happen inside the house are somethings that I am not very used to or I usually like to be a part of. Staying with her (Shehnaaz) just eased me out because I have somebody to speak to and I could speak just about anything and nothing. So that was fun. My journey the way it has gone, I have been able to be in it, it had a lot to do because of my friendship with Shehnaaz."

Congratulations to the ‘Balika Vadhu’ actor!