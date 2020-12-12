Sidharth Shukla celebrates birthday with Shehnaaz Gill





Television actor Sidharth Shukla celebrated his 40th birthday with close buddy and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Pictures and videos of Sidharth cutting the cake is doing the round on net.

Shehnaaz captioned a video, “Happy birthday to u @realsidharthshukla”.

Sidharth joked about turning 40, “To @TheRashamiDesai #ParasChabbra @MahiraSharma_ #VishalAdityaSingh….. and who so ever it may concern ….I am now officially 40 saal ka … but still not a Buddha ..(joke plz take it like one)” During his stay inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, Sidharth was often taunted about his age and many, including Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh called him a “’40 saal ka buddha.”

Akanksha Puri wished the birthday boy by sharing throwback picture, she wrote, "For the old time sake #majorthrowback Many many happy returns of the day @sidharth_shukla!! Wishing you loads of happiness on your special day and always!! #HappyBirthday".

Earlier, gossip mills churned that Sidharth and Akanksha were dating but the latter refused. She said, “I feel any girl who will date Sidharth will be really lucky. He is a very intelligent, sorted and sensible man. Sidharth is also very straightforward. He has the guts to say what is in his mind, and stand by that. He has immense knowledge and loves to share that with people.”

While discussing his 40th birthday plan, Sidharth told Mumbai Mirror, “I don’t really have any plans and there’s nothing extraordinary. I am looking forward to spending the day with my family and keeping it simple.”

On the work front, he was shooting for the third season of AltBalaji’s popular web series Broken But Beautiful starring Sonia Rathee.