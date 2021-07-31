Sidharth Malhotra wishes girlfriend Kiara Advani on 29th birthday





Bollywood actor Kiara Advani celebrated her 29th birthday on 31st July and wishes are pouring in from every corner. Her rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Malhotra wishes the birthday girl in the sweetest manner.

The ‘Ek Villain’ actor took to his Instagram stories to wish his ‘Shershaah’ co-star on her birthday. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Ki. Shershaah's journey with you has been incredible. Lots of memories with this one...Stay amazing. Big love #HappyBirthdayKiara (sic)."

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Shershaah’ based on the real life of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.