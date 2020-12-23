Sidharth Malhotra to romance Rashmika Mandanna in ‘Mission Majnu’





Southern sensation Rashmika Mandanna is all set to romance Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Mission Majnu’. The espionage thriller, ‘Mission Majnu’ is inspired by real 1970 events of India’s most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that changed the relationship between the two nations forever.

‘Mission Majnu’ marks Rashmika’s Bollywood debut and also marks ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi’s feature film debut. Sidharth Malhotra will enact the role of a RAW agent. The movie has been penned by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja.

Sidharth Malhotra said it is his privilege to play the role of RAW agents. “Mission Majnu, a patriotic tale inspired by true events, celebrates the hard work of RAW agents who go out of their way to protect the citizens of our country. It is a privilege to tell the story of our brave agents, and I am eager to revisit a mission that forever changed the relationship between India and Pakistan. I am looking forward to sharing this special film with everyone,” the actor said in a statement.

Rashmika Mandanna hoped to reach a newer audience. “I have been fortunate to receive so much love from audiences across languages. As an actor, it is always the story of the film that I connect with, and the language of the film is never a barrier for me. I am grateful to the makers for offering me Mission Majnu, which is written beautifully, and I am super excited to be part of a team that has so much passion. We are all working together to make it even more amazing. I am super excited to start my journey in Hindi cinema and to reach out to newer audiences,” she said.

‘Mission Majnu’ has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP in collaboration with Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta.

"There are 1000s of heroes who work behind the scenes to safeguard the interest of our country from other terror units and rogue nations. Their work often goes unnoticed and Mission Majnu is an attempt to bring their sacrifices and efforts to the forefront. Mission Majnu is a thrilling tale about one of the most daring and audacious operations in the history of RAW", said producer Ronnie Screwvala.

Producer Amar Butala said, "Mission Majnu is a compelling story about freedom and the price we pay for it. The film is a moving tale of patriotism and valour, but one which little is known about. I am delighted to have Sidharth and Rashmika as our lead cast- both of whom are strong performers and as excited by the script. I look forward to working with Ronnie and the team at RSVP on this film."

Garima Mehta, producer at Guilty By Association said, "This year cinema hit a pause across India, but audiences have consumed a lot of world-class content on the OTT platform. We believe that Mission Majnu is packed with formidable content, strong characters, and a story that will bring audiences back to cinemas. As Producers, Amar and I researched this mission for more than 3 years and worked closely with our writers to portray this untold story in the most enthralling way."

The film is set to hit the floors in February, 2021.