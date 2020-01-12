Sidharth-Kiara madly in love, Kiara invites Sidharth’s parents for dinner





After ringing in New Year together, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani found that they are made for each other. The couple is pretty serious about one another and wanted their respective parents to know about their relationship. In order to introduce each other to their respective parents, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actress invited Sidharth’s parents to her house. The parents’ party met one another and got their approval.

The couple made their relationship public by sharing pictures from their romantic gateway on New Year.

Sharing pictures from the the African safari, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actress wrote, "Further you look, closer you feel," she captioned her photo from a hot air balloon, while for another, she added: "Walking safari." Kiara looked stunning in a beige jumpsuit.

The couple returned to the bay together. They were clicked at the airport. The actor was dressed in a comfy attire and sports shoes teamed with black shades and a cap. Kiara, on the other hand, looked chic in a beige cargo pants with a tangy coloured camisole and paired with a camouflage jacket.

For quite sometime Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s dating rumour are doing the round on net. Their love story sparked on the set of ‘Shershaah’. At Kiara’s 27th birthday bash, Sid was spotted with his ladylove. After the party ended, the birthday girl left the venue with Sidharth Malhotra.

Paparazzi requested the couple to pose together for a picture but Kiara was too shy to get clicked and both left together in the same car.

In a recent interview, when Sidharth was asked about his link up rumours with Kiara, the actor replied saying that they are just friends and co-stars as they will next be seen together in 'SherShaah.'

The ‘Student of the year’ actor also said, "If everything you read would've been true then kya baat hoti. I'm in relationship only with my work."

Sidharth Malhotra has previously linked with Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez.