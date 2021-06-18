Siddharth Pithani grants 15-day interim bail for wedding





Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, who was on run was arrested by the NCB from Hyderabad on May 26. However, Pithani has been granted 15 days interim bail on humanitarian grounds for his wedding.

On May 26, he had requested bail for his wedding in the special NDPS court and toda, the court gave him relief from June 18 to July 2. Court asked him to surrender on July 3rd.

NCB objected his bail plea in the court claiming that he could tamper with the evidence if left free for so many days. However, the court dismissed NCB plea.

After Sushant’s death, Pithani was summoned by CBI and he appeared before them. NCB has already filed a chargesheet against 33 accused in drug case in connection to Sushant’s alleged murder case. The late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborthy were also in jail and released on bail in drug related case.

The NCB said Pithani was summoned several times but he did appear for questioning, he remained absconding. “We have issued notices to him but he refused to turn up at the NCB office and remained absconding,” an official said.

The NCB Mumbai then gathered information about Pithani’s whereabouts and found that he was in Hyderabad. Accordingly, on May 25, a team from NCB, Mumbai was deputed to Hyderabad that was assisted by NCB, Sub Zonal Unit at Hyderabad.

“Pithani was apprehended and his statement was recorded and he was arrested under sections of the NDPS Act, 1985. He was produced before the court in Hyderabad that granted his transit warrant following which he was brought to Mumbai,” the official said.

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment. Siddharth Pithani was very close to the ‘Kedarnath’ actor and he was the first to find him dead.