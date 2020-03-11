Siddhant Karnick, Megha Gupta officially divorced after 4 years of marriage





Television couple Siddhant Karnick and Megha Gupta officially parted ways after four years of marriage. In April 2019, problem in Siddhant and Megha’s paradise did the round on net and finally they called it off.

Siddhant has confirmed his separation from wife Megha. Since March last year, the couple has been living separately and finally they have filed for divorce. After 4 years of marriage, Siddhant and Megha got officially divorced few days ago.

Speaking about the problems in their marriage, Siddhant informed a leading daily, "No marriage is easy. In our case, I would say that we ran out of patience. In any relationship, peace of mind is of paramount importance. It’s like you pinch yourself on your arm and keep that pressed… after some time, you get used to it and live with it. Then suddenly, when you separate and that pinch goes away, you feel, ‘Oh, my God! I was missing this peace of mind’. That’s the best way I can summarise my marriage. Megha and I went for therapy and tried to do everything we could to make it work, but in vain. We even started living separately in March last year. We felt that it would be better if we lived apart for some time and see if distance made the heart grow fonder. However, we realised that we had more peace of mind when we were not together."

Sharing his views about divorce, Drashti Dhami's 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani' co-star further told TOI, "Divorces can get ugly, but fortunately, it didn’t turn ugly for us. That’s because Megha and I decided to leave when there was still a little love left between us, which helped us sail through."