Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Diwali party: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday grace





Siddhant Chaturvedi threw a Diwali party and it was graced by Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone along with Ananya Panday and his close pals. He will be next seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled movie with the ‘Padmaavat’ actress and Ananya.

While sharing a group picture, Siddhant wrote a funny caption, “Caption’s as Untitled as @shakunbatra’s next,” along with a heart emoticon.

Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a white Gharara teamed with a full-sleeves short white kurta with puffy shoulders. She tied her hair in a bun. She is decked with matching earrings, off-white stilettos. She donned smokey eye makeup and nude lipstick.

While Ananya Panday arrived with Ishaan Khatter. The duo posed for the paps after stepping out of the car. The ‘Pati Patni Aur Who’ actress chose a thigh-high slit strappy gown paired with black heels while Ishaan Khatter opted for a a printed loose shirt paired with beige pants.

Earlier, in an interview, Siddhant expressed his excitement of teaming with Deepika Paudkone. “I am a huge fan of her. She is beautiful, talented and an amazing person, so I am going to learn a lot from her. On screen, it will be whatever the script demands. I am expecting something quite intense.”

The team has wrapped up the Goa shooting schedule.