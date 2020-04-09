Shyamsundar Kaalaani aka ‘Sugriva’ of Ramayan dies, Arun Govil mourns





Actor Shyamsundar Kaalaani, who played the iconic role of ‘Sugreev’ in Ramananda Sagar’s Ramayana passed away. Arun Govil, who essayed the role of Rama mourned the demise of his fellow co-star.

Arun Govil wrote: Sad to know about demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s “Ramayan”... A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace.

The actor breathed his last on April 7, 2020 in Kalka. He was suffering from cancer.

Actor Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman on the show, also condoled the death of Shyamsundar Kaalaani. He wrote: Very sad and sorry to hear sudden demise of our colleague Mr Shyam Kalani who played role of sugriv and Bali with us in Ramayan God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to face irrecoverable loss.... RIP

Shyamsundar Kaalaani, who played the dual role of Sugreev and Bali is survived by his wife.