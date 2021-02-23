Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli moves court for son’s custody





Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli are no longer together and now Abhinav has moved High court to seek the custody of their son Reyansh. In his petition, Abhinav has accused Shweta of not letting him to meet their son.

Abhinav’s lawyer Tripti Shetty confirmed that her client has filed a petition against Shweta in the High Court in December last year. Abhinav Kohli has shared many videos of social media handle which showed him begging his wife to meet their son but she ignored.

In 2019, Shweta Tiwari also filed domestic violence case against Abhinav Kohli.

She alleged that Abhinav slapped her daughter Palak under the influence of alcohol and Shweta also alleged that Abhinav assaulted her too.

The actress registered the case at Samta Nagar Police Station in Kandivali East in the afternoon. She was accompanied her by daughter Palak and mother. She was spotted crying and telling the incident to the police.

All was not going well in Shweta and Abhinav’s life and things went out of hand when Abhinav slapped Palak out of rage. She also informed police that her husband has drinking problem.

The 'Kausati Zindagi Ki' actress was earlier married to actor Raja Choudhury at the tender age of eighteen. The marriage hit the rocks after nine years and the couple parted ways in the year 2007. Raja was accused of being physically abusive towards Shweta. She has a daughter from her first marriage, named Palak. Shweta won the custody of her daughter post-divorce.

Shweta Tiwari met Abhinav Kohli on the sets of a show and after three years of courtship they tied the knot in 2013. They have a son together, Reyansh.