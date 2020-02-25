Shweta Tiwari twins with her kids Palak, Reyansh at brother’s wedding





Shweta Tiwari, who is basking in the joy of ‘Dad Ki Dulhan’ success, took time off from her hectic schedule to attend brother Nidhaan’s wedding with her daughter Palak, son Reyansh and her parents.

For the haldi ceremony, Shweta twinned with Palak and Reyansh in yellow. “Khushiyaaann! @palaktiwarii @yasmin8388 #nidwedsyas #nidyas,” she captioned the post. In another pictures, Palak and Shweta can be seen giving hugs to Nidhaan’s to-be wife, Yasmin.

The third picture showed Shweta posing with her parents and children. “Familia #mummy #papa #bhai #bacche #nidwedsyas @palaktiwarii @tiwarinirmala @nidhaantiwari @yasmin8388 #nanhayatri,” she wrote. Shweta shared more videos and pictures on Instagram from the ceremony.

Her co-stars and colleagues showered love on Shweta’s post “Touch wooooood !!!! Kitni khoobsoorat picture hai,” wrote actor Daljeet Kaur. “So pretty,” wrote Kishwer Merchant.

Shweta Tiwari had an ugly separation from her first husband as well with her second husband Abhinav Kohli. Talking about finding love again, she told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I am in love already, with my kids. Now I don’t have time for anybody else. I am so occupied with this love for my kids that I don’t think I am looking at anything else apart than that.”

Shweta said she derives her strength from her family and her work. “My strength is my passion. I work with my passion. I keep my personal and professional life separate. I don’t go on set and say ‘Oh my god, I can’t perform today because I have so many problems’ or I can’t go back home and say ‘don’t fight with me as I need to go to work’. There are two different lives. I am so passionate about my work that when I reach there and I become my character, I don’t really need to think about my problems. My family is so strong that I don’t really feel that there are so many problems. I feel my family takes care of me and I can work,” she said.