Shweta Tiwari takes a dip into pool after beating Covid-19





Television actress Shweta Tiwari recovered from coronavirus and after beating the virus, she rejuvenates herself by taking a dip into the pool. The ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’ took a break from work and headed to a resort located on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Shweta Tiwari takes a dip into the pool of the resort wearing a light blue bikini paired with a pair of black sunglasses. Sharing the pictures, Shweta wrote, “When in Doubt, swim on Out!”

Actor Ashmit Patel commented on the post, “Dying to swim too.” While actor Vineet Raina dropped a red heart emoji.

Lately, Shweta Tiwari rang her 40th birthday with her daughter Palak.

The mother-daughter duo twinned in red.

Shweta wore a red peplum top with white pair of denim, paired with a red pair of bellies and beige sling. While Palak looks hot in an off shoulder red top teamed with off white high waist pair of flared bottom denim.

When the actress contracted the virus, she wrote, "Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19," she told ETimes. She has developed symptoms on September 16 and decided to get tested immediately. "I felt I should not take any chances. I headed to get myself tested", she added.

Talking about being quarantined at home with her kids in the house, Shweta said, "Well, thankfully I have sufficient rooms. So, I have quarantined myself. Palak is also very particular about social distancing. It's a tough time no doubt." When asked about Reyansh, Shweta said: "I have sent him to his father."