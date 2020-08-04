Shweta Tiwari shares picture of Palak Tiwari, Reyansh’s Rakhi celebration





Shweta Tiwari shares picture of Rakhi celebration of her kids, Palak Tiwari and Reyansh. The pictures are too cute to handle.

In the pictures shared by the ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’ actress, little Reyansh is seen donning a cute yellow kurta while Palak sports a gorgeous traditional outfit. In one of the photos, Palak is seen adorably kissing Reyansh’s tiny hand after tying him a Rakhi.

In yet another picture, Palak can be seen feeling Reyansh some sweets. Sharing the pictures, Shweta Tiwari wrote, “Most precious #RakshaBandhan @palaktiwarii #Reyansh #nanhayatri.”

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to star in the film ‘Rosie’ and it will mark her debut film. The first look poster of Rosie released a few days ago, and Palak plays the titular role in the film. Sharing the poster, Palak wrote, “super excited to share the news of my debut in & as #Rosie! And here's my first poster!"