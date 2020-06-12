Shweta Tiwari denies reuniting with ex-husband Abhinav Kohli





The rumour of Shweta Tiwari reconciling with her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli caught fire after the latter tweeted a picture of his with Shweta and co-stars. When Spotboye inquired Shweta about reuniting with her ex-husband, she straightway denied.

Shweta said that she is not back with Abhinav. “Aaj kal koi kuch bhi bol de, woh chapp jaata hai (No matter what one says, it gets printed). And this shows the capacity of lying,” she said.

In August last year, Shweta Tiwari filed domestic violence case against Abhinav.

She alleged that Abhinav assaulted her and slapped her daughter Palak under the influence of alcohol.

The actress registered the case at Samta Nagar Police Station in Kandivali East. She was accompanied her by daughter Palak and mother. She was spotted crying and telling the incident to the police.

In an earlier interview, she called her marriage with him a ‘poisonous infection’. “There was an infection which was hurting me badly, I got it removed. People thought it was my hand, part of my body, but they need to understand it was poisonous and I had to take it out. And now, I am healthy again. Don’t think I am trying to portray myself happy, I am actually happy,” she had said.

However, on Friday, Abhinav made a new post on Instagram. He shared a picture of Shweta and wrote that she never filed any complaint against him. “I read a few news articles today it is not @shweta.tiwari who has made the complaint. She has not even one complaint of domestic violence against me nor a single complaint of me speaking badly to her daughter against me in the last 12 years that I know her. On the 11th August 2019 she did not complain and the complaint has been read out by DCP Sahab on the same day which is on the internet,” he wrote.

This is Shweta’s second marriage.

The 'Kausati Zindagi Ki' actress was earlier married to actor Raja Choudhury at the tender age of eighteen. The marriage hit the rocks after nine years and the couple parted ways in the year 2007. Raja was accused of being physically abusive towards Shweta. She has a daughter from her first marriage, named Palak. Shweta won the custody of her daughter post-divorce.

Shweta Tiwari met Abhinav Kohli on the sets of a show and after three years of courtship they tied the knot in 2013. They have a son together, Reyansh.