Shweta shares picture with dad Amitabh from Armaan Jain’s wedding





Amitabh Bachchan attended Armaan Jain’s wedding with wife Jaya Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Nanda. Both Shweta and Big B shared picture from the grand wedding. The megastar took to his blog to share pictures of his daughter Shweta, wife Jaya and himself from the wedding. Shweta too shared a picture with her father and simply captioned it as “always”.

Shweta looked radiant in a red brocade blouse with rich embroidery on the sleeves paired with a cream lehenga and odhni. She is decked with heavy gold and kundan mang tika and necklace. However, her nose rings caught the attention. While Amitabh was dressed in cream kurta and pyjama and Jaya Bachchan wore a red-and-gold sari.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan also graced the wedding with wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya. Ash looked stunning in a complete white lehenga and little Aaradhya was cutely dressed in a red lehenga while Abhishek looked dapper in black suit, pant.

A host of Bollywood biggies graced Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding. The big names included Kareena, her son?Taimur, husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor and her daughter Samaira Kapur. Also seen at the wedding were Kiara Advani; Sanjay?Kapoor, wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya; Tara Sutaria, who is reportedly dating Armaan’s brother Aadar Jain; Ananya Panday, Amrita Arora, Simi Garewal, Karan Johar, Twinkle Khanna and her mother Dimple Kapadia; Sonali?Bendre and husband Goldie; Salman’s brother Sohail and Arbaaz with their mother Salman among many others.



