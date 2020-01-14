Shweta Nanda’s mother-in-law Ritu Nanda dies, Amitabh, Aishwarya, rush to Delhi





Shweta Nanda’s mother-in-law and sister of Rishi, Randhir, Rajiv and Rima Kapoor and daughter of Raj Kapoor, Ritu Nanda passed away. She was 71 and battling cancer for the past seven years.

Megastar imformed the sad news on his blog, "My 'samdhan' Ritu Nanda, Shweta's Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 am... cannot communicate... travelling."

Amitabh Bachchan with his bahurani, flew out of Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, most probably to attend the funeral. Aishwarya and Amitabh Bachchan were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport, exiting their cars and rushing to the airport.

Shweta close friends Gauri Khan and Karan Johar were also spotted leaving Mumbai.

Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor remembered her sister-in-law in an Instagram post, saying: "My dearest, may your soul rest in peace." Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni mourned Ritu Nanda with these words: "To the kindest most gentle person I've ever met - They don't make them like you anymore - RIP bua." Ritu Nanda often featured in pictures from the Kapoors' family get-togethers.