Shweta Nanda rings in birthday with children, Big B-Abhishek wishes her





Shweta Nanda turns a year older today and she celebrated her birthday with her children, son Agastya and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Proud father Amitabh Bachchan also wished his darling daughter on her 46th birthday.

Sharing a picture from her time with daughter Navya Naveli and son Agastya, Shweta wrote, “No Cabin Fever here!!! ( thank you for all the birthday love ).”

Praising Agastya for applying a filter to the picture, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Maggie’s editing skills.”

The actor posted a rare family picture from their childhood on Instagram to wish Shweta. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Shwetdi! Have the best year. Evidence that you’ve been trying to be a fashionista since childhood... The dress!!! Wow!!! Love you. @shwetabachchan.” The picture shows Jaya Bachchan sitting with Abhishek on her lap while Amitabh Bachchan is holding Shweta in his arms. She is dressed in a colourful frock paired with red sandals and white socks. Shweta replied to Abhishek in the comments section, “Love you Numpsey.”

Shweta recently launched her luxury collection. She also launched her first book titled Paradise Towers in 2018.