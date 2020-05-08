Shweta hosts graduation ceremony at home for daughter Navya





Shweta Nanda’s daughter and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, graduated from New York's Fordham University on Wednesday. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony could not be held. Mom Shweta Nanda hosted a private graduation ceremony at home. Shweta is seen wearing the graduation gown and cap and posed in her home garden.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan shared several pictures and videos on social media and showered praise on her.

The proud grandfather wrote, "Grand daughter Navya.. the most important day in the life of a young student - Graduation Day..! She graduated from College in New York, but ceremony and presence got cancelled because of Corona and lockdown.. she could not go.. we too had all planned to be with her on this important occasion.. BUT.. she though wanted to wear that Graduation gown and Cap.. so staff stitched her an impromptu gown and cap.. and she wore it and celebrated at home in Jalsa .. So proud of you NAVYA .. god bless.. such a positive and happy attitude.. LOVE YOU (sic)."

Navya's mamu, Abhishek Bachchan was not far behind in wishing her on social media. He shared a picture of his niece and wrote, "Congratulations my Navya on your graduation! Although due to the lockdown you were not able to celebrate it at your university with your classmates and the home garden had to suffice.... Seems like yesterday that we were moving you into your dorm room as a freshman... Wait, strike that. Not "we", "I"!! (You always managed to make Mamu do the heavy lifting). God bless you! Can't wait to see what you have in store for the world (sic)."

Shweta Nanda also shared videos and photos of her daughter and informed her followers how proud she is. She wrote, "Class of 2020 - Navya finished college today and since she and everyone else graduating this year won’t get a ceremony we decided to DIY one. With a chart paper cap and a gown hand stitched from scraps of black tenting. I threw on a Fordham (her college) sweatshirt over my PJ’s!! Congratulations baby I love you and am proud of you! Go forth and conquer (I’m not crying you’re crying) (sic)."