Shweta Basu Prasad ends marriage with husband Rohit Mittal





It’s less than a year and actress Shweta Basu Prasad ends her marriage with husband Rohit Mittal . The ‘Makdee’ actress on her Instagram post declared that she and her husband Rohit Mittal have mutually separated.

Shweta wrote on Instagram, “Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision few months ago in each other’s best interest, as individuals. Not every book is supposed to be read cover to cover, that doesn’t mean the book is bad, or one can’t read, some things are just best left unfinished. Thank you Rohit for the irreplaceable memories and always inspiring me. Have a great life ahead, forever your cheerleader.”

Rohit and Shweta got married according to Bengali rituals on December 13, 2018. They were in a relationship for four years before getting engaged in Goa. According to a Times of India report, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap played a pivotal role in bringing the two together. "The two have been together for four years now and got engaged last year. Both belong to the film fraternity and have collaborated on short films. Not many know that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was instrumental in getting the two together as both Shweta and Rohit are close to him," the report quoted a source.

Shweta Basu Prasad was honoured with two National Awards for her performance in films like ‘Makdee’ and ‘Iqbal’. She was last seen in Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya’.