Yes, we have filed for a legal separation: Shweta Basu Prasad





‘Makdee’ fame Shweta Basu Prasad has separated from her husband Rohit Mittal and the actress opened up about her divorce with Rohit. The actress informed that they have filed for divorce and it was a mutual decision.

Shweta said, “Yes, we have filed for a legal separation.” Shweta revealed that they chose to be friends rather than husband and wife. She was quoted as saying, “Rohit and I are perfectly cordial and friendly. As I had mentioned in my post it was a mutual decision. He has always been very supportive of my acting career and I am his fan, he is a wonderful filmmaker and I hope we work together some day. We had 5 years of a very loving, healthy and loyal relationship, we just decided to end the marriage and remain friends, that’s it.”

Shweta informed that she is ‘not looking for new love’ now. She said, “Of course I am not closed to the idea of falling in love again but right now my only focus is my career and my work. Love happens organically great, if it doesn’t happen then no problem. Not looking for it.”

Shweta wrote on Instagram, “Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision few months ago in each other’s best interest, as individuals. Not every book is supposed to be read cover to cover, that doesn’t mean the book is bad, or one can’t read, some things are just best left unfinished. Thank you Rohit for the irreplaceable memories and always inspiring me. Have a great life ahead, forever your cheerleader.”

Rohit and Shweta got married according to Bengali rituals on December 13, 2018. They were in a relationship for four years before getting engaged in Goa. According to a Times of India report, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap played a pivotal role in bringing the two together. "The two have been together for four years now and got engaged last year. Both belong to the film fraternity and have collaborated on short films. Not many know that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was instrumental in getting the two together as both Shweta and Rohit are close to him," the report quoted a source.

Shweta Basu Prasad was honoured with two National Awards for her performance in films like ‘Makdee’ and ‘Iqbal’. She was last seen in Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya’.