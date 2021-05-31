Shweta Agarwal passionately kisses her hubby Aditya Narayan





Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot in December last year and the couple headed to Kashmir for honeymoon. Aditya is currently hosting the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 14’ in Goa and his lovely wifey is missing him dearly. Shweta shared a lovey-dovey image to express how much she is missing him.

The actress shared a passionate image of casting a peck on Aditya’s cheek. She did not put any caption but only posted red heart, smiling face with heart-eyes emojis.

Aditya commented, 'I miss my baby.' How sweet!

On April 29, she shared two romantic pictures of herself and Aditya most probably clicked during their vacation. In the caption, Shweta wrote, "Major missing." Aditya commented, "Miss you always my love."

Due to coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra government put a ban on shooting in Mumbai and so the shooting venue has been shifted from Mumbai to Goa.

Aditya and Shweta both recovered from Covid-19. When they contracted the virus, the host-singer wrote, "Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass."