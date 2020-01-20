‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ poster: Ayushmann Khurrana plays a gay man





The poster of‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ was unveiled and it showed Ayushmann Khurrana playing the role of a gay man.

The poster shows Jitendra dressed like a groom and Ayushmann sitting in Jitendra’s lap as the latter’s family members including Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao pulling his legs.

Ayushmann captioned the picture, “Kartik ka pyaar ho kar rahega Aman!”. While Ayushmann plays Kartik and Jitendra plays Aman in the film.

The moviegoers are highly impressed with the poster and showered praise. A fan said, “So many favourites in one frame. Looking forward to watching another masterpiece!” Another wrote, “Hahahahha awesome ... can’t wait 2 see it ... hope a kumar sanu song is in it too @ayushmannk ayushmanbhava !” One called the upcoming film a “Guarantee hit”.

Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of a gay man for the first time and feels the audience will connect with the film. He said, “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is again one such script that will thoroughly entertain audiences and also deliver an important social message about inclusivity and individuality. Like all my films, it is again a full family entertainer. It’s a film that will touch the hearts of audiences and also entertain them to the fullest. I can’t wait for people to watch Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan because it is a story that everyone will connect to.”

He also added that 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is a film that had to be made for the society. “It is an important film that had to be made and when I heard the narration, I was bowled over immediately with the impact it had on me. It’s funny, quirky, important from a social messaging point of view and it keeps one invested and engaged completely. It’s not everyday that you find a film like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and I’m proud to be a part of this project,” he said.