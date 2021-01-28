Shruti Haasan to romance Prabhas in ‘Salaar’





Southern beauty Shruti Haasan has been paired opposite Prabhas in the upcoming film, ‘Salaar’. The film will go on floors very soon.

On the occasion of Shruti’s 35th birthday, the production house Hombale Films confirmed that the actress has been roped in for ‘Saalar’.

“We’re ecstatic to have you onboard for #Salaar. Can’t wait to see you sizzle on the screen (sic),” tweeted Hombale Films tweeted on Thursday.

Prabhas wished his co-star Shruti on her birthday and welcomed her on board. “Happiest Birthday Shruti Haasan! Looking forward to working with you on #Salaar,” wrote Prabhas.

‘Salaar’ will mark Prabhas and Shruti’s maiden film together.

The action drama has been written and directed by Prashanth Neel of Kannada crime drama ‘KGF: Chapter 1’ fame.

“This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven’t really done before. It’s a pan-Indian film and I can’t wait to be on the sets already,” Prabhas had said earlier.