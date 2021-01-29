Shruti Haasan dating Guwahati boy Santanu Hazarika





Southern sensation and Kamal Haasan’s daughter Shruti Haasan is dating a doodle artist from Assam, Santanu Hazarika. Recently, Shruti celebrated her 35th birthday with her rumoured boyfriend. The actress thanked her boyfriend to make her birthday special.

Santanu wished the birthday girl by sharing a hugging picture of his and Shruti. The ‘Yaara actress’ reposted the photo on her Instagram story and wrote, "Thank you for making my birthday so special (sic)," with a potato sticker. It seems Shruti fondly calls Santanu a potato.

Pictures of Shruti Haasan’s birthday doing the round on net and it showed the actress had a whale of time with her new found love and friends.

Speaking about Santanu, he is a doodle artist and an illustrator. He won the Best Doodle Artist in the 2014 Doodle Art Competition.

After dating for two years, the actress broke-up with boyfriend Michael Corsale in 2019.

Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale were in a thick relationship for two years. By the end of 2016, they found love in each other’s arms.

Michael is of Italian descent born and raised in London. “Shruti and Michael met for the first time in London through a common friend, when she was there to record a track with the British alternative rock band, Dinosaur Pile-Up. They are very happy together,” the source was then quoted as saying.

Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale often spent quality time with each other and was last seen at Cannes film festival. Kamal Haasan also met him there.

Shruti Haasan never admitted nor denied being in love with Michael, she once said, “I’m not concerned about such speculations, nor do I want to comment on them. And trust me, it doesn’t irritate me, I just choose to ignore such talks because I don’t like to talk about my personal life.”

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be next seen opposite Prabhas in ‘Salaar’.