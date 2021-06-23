Shruti Haasan, boyfriend Santanu step out after getting vaccinated





Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika stepped out of their home after three months. The couple has been living together during lockdown.

Shruti shared a selfie with Santanu and added that they are vaccinated and super sanitised to step out of the house after three months. She captioned the photo and wrote, "Double Masked - Vaccinated and super sanitised to step out after 3 months! @santanu_hazrika_art (sic)."

For their day out, Santanu and Shruti Haasan were twinning in an all-black outfit. She also shared another video in which Shruti can be seen dancing inside the car.

Southern sensation and Kamal Haasan’s daughter Shruti Haasan has been going strong with doodle artist from Assam, Santanu Hazarika. Shruti celebrated her 35th birthday with her new found love. The actress thanked her boyfriend to make her birthday special.

Santanu wished the birthday girl by sharing a hugging picture of his and Shruti. The ‘Yaara actress’ reposted the photo on her Instagram story and wrote, "Thank you for making my birthday so special (sic)," with a potato sticker. It seems Shruti fondly calls Santanu a potato.

Speaking about Santanu, he is a doodle artist and an illustrator. He won the Best Doodle Artist in the 2014 Doodle Art Competition.

The actress was in a relationship with Michael Corsale in 2019. But after dating for two years, they broke-up.