Shriya Saran shares passionate lip-lock with husband Andrei Koscheev





Actress Shriya Saran shared passionate lip-lock picture with her Russian husband Andrei Koscheev.

While sharing a few candid pictures, Shriya wrote, "Thank you for a beautiful birthday @andreikoscheev Thank you for all your wishes."

Southern sensation Shriya Saran tied the knot with her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in an intimate wedding in March 2018.

The wedding was held on March 12 at Shriya Saran’s residence in Mumbai, Lokhandwala. Shriya and Andrei got married according to Hindu rituals and the actress wore a pink wedding outfit on her D-day.

The couple hosted a pre-wedding party on March 11. The couple was in a relationship for more than seven years but they never opened up about their relationship. Over these years they never came open in the public together nor shared lovey-dovey pictures on social media account. Talking about Shriya’s life partner, Andrei is a national level tennis player and also owns a chain of restaurants in Moscow.