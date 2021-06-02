Shreya Ghoshal shares the first glimpse of son, Devyaan





Singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya were blessed with a baby boy and today the proud parents have introduced their bundle of joy to the world. The couple named their son, Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya.

While introducing her son, Shreya shared an adorable picture which shows her holding her baby and the baby’s father standing by the side starring the little one.

Alongside the photo, Shreya wrote, “Introducing — ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’

On May 22, Shreya via her Instagram post shared the good news of her baby’s arrival. She wrote, “He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother & a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love. It is still feeling like a dream. @shiladitya and me are so grateful for this beautiful gift of life.”