Shreya Ghoshal shares pool pic when she was pregnant with first child





Bollywood's renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal revisits the time when she was pregnant with her first child. The singer shared a pool picture when she was pregnant with their first child. The picture showed the preggers enjoying in pool. She captioned the image, "A happy moment. This was in February when I was floating in this pool and Devyaan was floating in me".

Shreya and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed their first child, Devyaan on May 22. She thanked fans for their blessings and wishes.

"God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. Itâ€™s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. "Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy," the 36-year-old singer said in a statement posted on Instagram.

It was not too late when the 37-year-old singer took her first dose of the Covid vaccine.

Shreya had written in an Instagram post: "While #Devyaan was sleeping peacefully at home, I quickly went out to get my first dose of vaccination today!! It's absolutely safe for new mothers to get vaccinated for covid as recommended by my doctors. Just like anyone else, if your are a nursing mother, you too can get your shots. #covishield #vaccinationdone #covidvacccine."

After a decade of courtship, Shreya and Shiladitya got married in 2015.

She is best known for her songs like "Ghar More Pardesiya" from "Kalank", "Dhadak" title song, "Deewani Mastani" from "Bajirao Mastani" and "Bairi Piya" from "Devdas".