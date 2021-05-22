Shreya Ghoshal, husband Shiladitya blessed with a baby boy





On Saturday afternoon, noted singer Shreya Ghoshal welcomed a baby boy with husband Shiladitya. The singer thanked one and all for their blessings and best wishes.

“God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy,” her statement read.

Congratulation messages poured in from every corner. “Many many congratulations. This is such a wonderful news . Hope you and the baby are doing well. Lots of love and congratulations from the Mohan & Pandya family @shreyaghoshal @shiladitya @soumghoshal Nana Nani Dada Dadi,” singer Neeti Mohan wrote, while singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani said, “Congratulations!!! Big love.” Singer Raj Pandit commented, “@shreyaghoshal Yayyy congratulationsss! Wish you all love and good health! @shiladitya.”

In March this year, Shreya Ghoshal announced her pregnancy by sharing an adorable baby bump pic, she captioned the photo,“Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives,” she wrote. Shiladitya shared the same image on his own Instagram page and wrote, “Cannot wait to cherish this bundle of excitement coming up in our lives and a whole new experience to share with @shreyaghoshal.”

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the singer had a virual baby shower ceremony, she said, “Experiencing the most beautiful phase of my life. The divine miracle of God.”

Congratulations to Shreya and Shiladitya! Happy parenthood.