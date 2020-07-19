Shrenu Parikh discharged from hospital post Covid-19 treatment





Television actress Shrenu Parikh was discharged from hospital post Covid-19 treatment in her hometown Vadodara, Gujarat.

Sharing picture from hospital, sitting on a wheel chait, the ‘Ishqbaaaz’ actress informed fans and well-wishers about her discharge, "My Dearest extended family, friends n my well wishers! I just don't know how to thank you all for showering so much love n blessings. By the grace of God n ur prayers I m recovering very well and have been discharged from the hospital (sic)."

Shrenu further added that she would continue to be in total isolation at home for next few days. She said, "Right now in total isolation at my home. I wish I could reply to all of you personally...so much to share... but all in good time... I love you all so much. May Almighty bless u all n keep u all safe n sound. PS forever grateful to the medical staff and the corona warriors at the hospital for keeping me sane and taking care of me for a week (sic)!"

Shrenu Parikh starred in shows like Havan, Byaah Hamari Bahoo Ka, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna among others.

As soon as she shared the news on social media, her friends posted comments. Actor Neha Laxmi Iyer wrote, “You are our precious chiraiyya,” while Tina Ahuja sent “lots of love.”



