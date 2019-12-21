Shreeram Lagoo cremated with full state honours in Pune





Veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo, who passed away on December 17th was cremated with full state honours in Pune. The cremation was delayed as Sreeram Lagoo's son Anand Lagoo reached Pune from the US on Friday. Shreeram Lagoo was 92 when he passed away. He died of prolonged illness.

He was cremated with full state honours by Maharashtra government with a 21 gun salute. His body was draped in Tricolor. Due to delay in flights, his son Anand Lagoo could not reach on time. For the last two days, his body was kept at the Balgandharva Rang Mandir for his fans and admirers to pay their last respect. Thousands of people, including many politicians, eminent film and theater personalities, paid tribute to the veteran actor.

State's cultural Minister Subhash Desai, Pune MP Girish Bapat, city Mayor Murlidhar Mohal, Amol Palekar, Nana Patekar, Jabbar Patel, Urmila Mathondkar and MNS Chief Raj Thakare and many other eminent personalities were present at the funeral.

Shreeram Lagoo is a well known TV, films and theatre personality. He acted in over 100 Hindi and Marathi films. He worked in more than 40 Marathi, Hindi and Gujarati plays. He also directed 20 Marathi plays.

Bollywood celebrities expressed their grief on social media.

Rishi Kapoor tweeted: "R I P. One of the most natural spontaneous actors, Dr. Shreeram Lagoo sahab leaves us. Did several films way back. Unfortunately never got to work with him in the past 25/30 years. He had a retired life in Pune. Love you Dr. Sahab."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar expressed on Twitter: "Saddened to hear demise of veteran actor Dr. #ShriramLagoo sir. He was great socialist and versatile actor, his contributions will always be remembered for his memorable roles in theatre & films. #OmShanti".

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal wrote: "Truly a GREAT theatre actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo Saab is no more. AUM Shanti."

Urmila Matondkar also tweeted, "You shaped me as an actor. You saw the talent in a girl from a middle-class family and introduced me to the silver screen. I'll never be able to pay back what you have done for me. Will Miss you #ShreeramLagoo".

May his soul rest in peace!