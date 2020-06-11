‘Shree Ganesh’ actor Jagesh Mukati passes away





Amid coronavirus pandemic, another TV actor left for the heavenly abode. Television actor Jagesh Mukati, who starred in shows like Amita Ka Amit and Shree Ganesh, passed away on Wednesday. He was 47. He developed breathing problem and passed away around 3pm on Wednesday morning.

Jagesh’s friend and Gujarati theatre actor Sanjay Goradia told indianexpress.com that the actor passed away on Wednesday around 3 pm.

Goradia said, “Jagesh was hospitalised on Friday last week, but he never told anyone about it because he didn’t want anybody to be stressed, especially because there is so much worry about Covid-19 these days. Jagesh had asthma and obesity-related health issues for many years. He was working out and dieting, but then the lockdown began, and he couldn’t continue his work-out. So, his asthma started getting worse. Last week, when he got breathless, he was taken to CritiCare hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. His oxygen level was low. He was tested for COVID-19 because that’s the protocol. His tests results came negative.”

The actor added, “Yesterday, suddenly he got an asthma attack and was kept on a ventilator. Later in the day, he passed away. He was only 47 years old.”

Jagesh Mukati ’s last rites were held on Wednesday evening.

His co-star Ambika Ranjankar of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ condoled his demise on Instagram.

Sharing a photo from a shoot, she wrote, “Kind, supportive and terrific sense of humour… gone too soon… May your soul attain sadgati.. Shanti.. Jagesh you’ll be missed dear friend.”

Jagesh Mukati also acted in Gujarati plays and shows. He has also worked in Bollywood film ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra.

May his soul rest in peace!