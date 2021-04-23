Shravan Rathod, wife tested Covid-19 positive after returning from Kumbh Mela





Noted composer Shravan Rathod breathed his last today after battling Covid-19 for the last few days. The saddest part his that his wife and two sons are also Covid positive and admitted to hospital. His son informed that his father Shravan Rathod and mother Vimladevi tested positive after returning from Kumbh Mela.

Shravan’s son Sanjeev told indianexpress.com, “We had never thought our family would have to go through such tough times, my father passed away, I am Covid positive and so is my mother. My brother is also positive and is in home isolation, but since our father has died, he is being allowed to do the final procedures to do last rites for our father.”

Sanjeev added, “My mother, Vimladevi, and I are at Sevenhills, she is in the bed right next to me and she is inconsolable, but we both are recovering.”

He also said, “There were some rumours that the hospital is not giving us our father’s body following an issue with billing, but it is untrue, the hospital has been very supportive and they did everything they could to help my father.”

He informed that his father’s last rites will be performed by his brother Darshan. “My brother Darshan has left for the hospital and will get dad’s body there, BMC is helping us with ambulance, etc as he is positive too.”

Shravan with his partner Nadeem gave many chartbusters to Bollywood.

Many celebrities took to their social media handle to pay tribute to the maverick music composer.