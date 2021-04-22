Shravan Rathod of Nadeen-Shravan duo dies of Covid-19





Noted composer Shravan Rathore of Nadeem-Shravan duo passed away due to coronavirus. He was admitted to hospital few days ago due to Covid complications and was undergoing treatment. He was critically ill.

Shravan’s son Sanjeev Rathod confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.

Sanjeev said, “He passed away tonight. He was not responding to treatment at all. He passed away at the hospital. Please pray for his soul.” Shravan Rathod was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in Mahim, Mumbai a few days ago after he tested positive for coronavirus. Frequent collaborator Sameer had mentioned that the composer was diabetic and his lungs had been infected due to the disease. Shravan had also developed heart complications and was on ventilator for the last few days.

His partner and friend Nadeem Saifi shared a heartfelt note in memory of his partner cum close buddy. "My Shanu is no more. We have seen an entire life together. We saw our highs, we saw our lows. We've grown up with each other in many ways. We never lost touch and no physical distance could ever separate the two of us. I am in deep pain as I say this but my friend and my companion, my partner of so many years is no more. It has left such a vacuum. I spoke to his son who was inconsolable."

He added, "We had been in touch on a regular basis for the last several days when Shravan complained of ill-health and had to be moved to a hospital. Shravan's wife and son are also unwell and are still in the hospital. I am feeling so helpless that I cannot be there physically for them, to help them and bid farewell to my friend."

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to express his grief over Shravan's death. "Very sad to know about the passing of music composer Shravan. Nadeem-Shravan created magic for many films in 90s and later, including Dhadkan that has remained legendary in my career. Deepest Condolences to his family," he wrote.

Salim Merchant of Salim-Sulaimaan also condoled Shravan’s death, “Shravan bhai is no more. My respects and condolences to his family. Nadeem-Shravan have given us some of the biggest hits in the 90s. Covid has taken so many lives. Don’t know when will this end...Really saddened by this news.”

Singer Adnan Sami also tweeted, “Extremely saddened by the tragic news of legendary Music Composer Shravan ji’s (of Nadeem/Shravan fame) demise... He was not just an incredible composer but also possessed an ever loving soul & a beautiful heart. May he rest in peace."

Nadeem-Shravan are widely known for the music of Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Saajan, Phool Aur Kaante, Sadak, Deewana and Pardes.