Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhant Kapoor tests COVID-19 positive





Shraddha Kapoor’s brother and Shakti Kapoor’s actor son Siddhant Kapoor has been tested positive for coronavirus. He was tested positive on Sunday. He underwent test after he felt loss of taste and smell. The actor is taking necessary precautions and currently quarantined at his residence in Goa.

In conversation with ABP Live, he said, “Since the last few days, I was feeling the loss of taste and smell. Owing to this situation, I felt that I should get myself tested and on Sunday, I finally did the test for the first time. I underwent some more tests even after that. The result came out positive.”

The actor has quarantined himself at their Goa residence. The actor assured that he will recover from it in the next few days.

He added further, “We have a house in Goa where I am currently staying. I am fully aware of the protocols to be maintained during Coronavirus and I have taken all kinds of precautions about it. I have quarantined myself here. I am sure that I will be okay in a few days.”

Here's wishing Siddhant Kapoor a speedy recovery!