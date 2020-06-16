Shraddha Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Kriti Sanon attend Sushant’s funeral





Sushant Singh Rajput was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. His two sisters and father performed the last rites. Sushant’s close pals from the industry were spotted in and outside the crematorium. Due to coronavirus pandemic, only 20 close ones were allowed inside the crematorium.

Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty were also present. The actor’s friend Sandeep Singh was also seen at the crematorium.

Vivek Oberoi was also present during the last journey of the ‘Kai Po Che’ actor. Ekta Kapoor, Varun Sharma, and other stars also arrived to pay their last respects. However, none of them was allowed to go inside the gate. Politician Sanjay Nirupam was also present at the crematorium to pay last respect to the departed soul.

Sushant’s mortal remains was taken to the crematorium after performing post-mortem at the Cooper hospital.

According to the Mumbai police, Sushant Singh Rajput died of hanging. He was suffering from depression for the past six months. The actor’s house-help first discovered his body and informed the police. No suicide note was found.