Shraddha Kapoor to play Naagin in a trilogy





The role of Naagis always fascinates Indian actresses and Indian audience. In the past from Reena Roy to Rekha to Sridevi, many actresses enact the role of Naagin and in the new era, Shraddha Kapoor will enact the role of a Naagin in a trilogy to be directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. She will be seen playing a shape-shifting serpent.

Shraddha is highly delighted to grab the role, the actress said, “It’s an absolute delight for me to play a nagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma’am’s Nagina and Nigahen and always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore. It’s like playing an iconic character, which has always been so fascinating for the audience.”

Meanwhile, yesterday, the ‘Baaghi 3’ actress was snapped outside Nikhil's office and it makes her fans wondering what’s in the store. The release date of the film is yet to be decided.

Shraddha was last seen in 2020’s Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff.