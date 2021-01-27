Shraddha Kapoor to marry Rohan Shrestha, Varun Dhawan drops hint





On January 24th, Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal and congratulatory messages are pouring in from every corner.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha’s latest conversation hinted that Rohan is going to settle down with Shraddha.

While wishing Varun and Natasha, Rohan wrote, “Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you’re a lucky guy!” Varun replied saying, “I truly am.” “Hope you are ready,” he added.

Shraddha and Rohan have been good friends for years but they never admitted their relationship in public.

A source was quoted as saying, “Shraddha Kapoor has been dating Rohan Shrestha for over a year now. They have known each other for the longest time but they have only started dating sometime in 2018. Shraddha had come out of a failed relationship with Farhan and now wants to settle down."

"She is 33. Her parents have been convincing her to take the big step. She's finally heard them out and has spoken to Rohan about the same. If all goes fine, Shraddha will turn missus by early next year," added the source.

Earlier, Rohan had refuted the rumour of dating the actress.

He had said, "We have been extremely close for the last 9 years, but NO, I am not dating her. I met her at a party and we instantly hit it off. First impressions I definitely thought she was cute, but have only remained best friends ever since."

In an interview with E Times, daddy and veteran actor Shakti Kapoor reacted to the news of his daughter's impending wedding. He said, "Well, I don't know what reports and speculations are surfacing on the Internet. But I shall always stand by my daughter."

He added that he will support her daughter in every decision of her life, including marriage. "Why only Rohan Shrestha? If she comes and tells me whoever she has chosen and wants to settle down with, I will not have any objection."

"Rohan is a very nice boy. He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn't told me that she plans to marry him. To me they are still just childhood friends.. I do not know if they are serious about each other. "

He, however, confirmed that Shraddha is busy with work at present and will decide on marriage when the time is right. "With time, children grow and take their own decisions. Shraddha is doing so well in her career and I am extremely proud of her. She is currently working with Ranbir Kapoor, unarguably my favourite actor of today's times. Even my son Siddhanth's favourite actor is Ranbir. Shraddha will choose her partner and the time when she wants to get married, herself."